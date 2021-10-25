Senator: Manufacturing sector contributes most, received relevant tax relief under Income Tax Act

SIBU (Oct 25): The manufacturing sector contributes the most and receives the relevant tax relief under the Income Tax Act 1967, said Senator Robert Lau.

He said that this was the Finance Ministry’s (MOF) written reply to his question at the Senate sitting today asking which economic sector or industry received tax incentives and how much tax relief had been given to education and religious activities.

Lau said that according to MOF, the government gives tax relief of up to 10 per cent from the aggregate income to companies and individuals that contribute to bodies, institutions or funds that are approved under subsection 44(6) of the Income Tax Act 1967.

Adding on, he said that MOF mentioned in the past decade, a total of RM7.4 billion in tax relief had been claimed for contribution to 111 approved institutions/education funds.

This relief covers contribution to public universities, school building funds, charity and education funds, general school contribution funds and approved institutions/education bodies.

Lau further said that according to MOF’s reply, the income tax relief amounting RM173.7 million had been claimed contributions to 99 approved institutions and religious funds over the past 10 years.