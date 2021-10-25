View, Manage and Pay Your Outstanding Bills in a Single Platform

As a consequence of the busy work from home or hybrid work arrangements, we have all come to rely more on utilities, internet and telco companies to provide us with essential needs such as water and electricity, internet and mobile data to get through our days. On top of that, we have other types of bills, including subscriptions to streaming services, loans, credit card, and the list goes on.

This results in an ever-growing collection of bills accumulating in our email inboxes, or snail mail post boxes. According to a 2020 survey by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, over a third of adults surveyed in Malaysia don’t pay their bills on time1. In fact, Malaysia ranks the 3rd lowest amongst the 26 countries surveyed across Asia, Europe and Latin America.

Missing or forgetting to pay bills can affect not only your credit health but also your overall financial well-being. Think about it, if you missed paying your bills, your accounts will get suspended or disconnected. Then, to reconnect the services, you will be imposed with late payments charges and reconnection fees. A few Ringgit or small percentage of late payment charges monthly may seem insignificant but cumulatively, it can add up and even impact your credit score unnoticed!

Understandably, it is no easy task keeping track and paying the bills on time, especially when juggling hectic schedules.

Homegrown eWallet Boost has come up with a solution for this called BoostBills that is designed to complement today’s busy digital lifestyle. BoostBills is a one-stop bill payment feature to help users conveniently view outstanding bills, schedule and make bill payments directly from the Boost app.

BoostBills consist of three core features – ViewBills, AutoBills and MultiBills, to help you pay bills on time, in addition to saving time and effort to check on outstanding bills through different online platforms or portals.

ViewBills, consolidates all bills registered under your bill account number and allows you to view your latest outstanding bill statement directly in the Boost app. This gives you a quick and organised view of all your monthly bills that are due and how much your spend is each month.

Subsequently, AutoBills is a handy feature that offers you the ability to set automated recurring payments on a specified date each month. Essentially, it helps you mark an end to manual or missed bill payments, late payments and incurring any reactivation or reconnection fees.

Lastly, MultiBills allows you to pay multiple bills in one go. Think of it like adding all bills due into a shopping cart and paying them all easily in a single checkout.

It is highly recommended to use ViewBills and AutoBills together for a seamless bill payment experience without needing to open the app. This pairing functions intuitively, where it automatically pays the latest outstanding bill on the specific billers you have switched on these features for. This will help rid the headache of remembering and tracking bills due each month and helping you save money from avoiding late payment or reconnection charges.

Currently, over 20 billers including Astro, Unifi, Celcom Postpaid, Indah Water, Sarawak Energy and water services providers in various states can be enabled for the ViewBills feature. More billers are continuously being added.

From now up till 31 December 2021, Boost is giving a total of RM9 cashback for users who pay their mobile postpaid bill for the first-time using BoostBills with a minimum spend of RM70. For the first month, users will receive RM5, and RM2 cashback for each transaction made in the subsequent two months. This is applicable for mobile postpaid under Celcom, Digi, Maxis, RedOne, Unifi, XOX and YES.

Additionally, for UMobile postpaid bills, users will receive 5% in cashback for every bill payment made through BoostBills. Users can perform multiple transactions and receive cashback multiple times during the campaign period ending 31 December 2021.

In short, BoostBills is a mini assistant that can help manage and tap your bills away for you, making your life easier and ensuring you stay always connected. To-date, Boost has over 50 billers across water and electricity, telco prepaid and postpaid, internet, local councils, Astro, loans and hire purchase under its ‘Bill Payments’ offerings.

