Women Borneo Cup football planned for next year

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 25): The Sabah Football Association (Safa) is planning to revive the Women Borneo Cup football competition next year.

Its secretary general, Datuk Dr Jelani Hamdan, on Sunday announced the plan to hold the regional football tournament but stressed that the main focus for now was on the Sabah Women Football League.

“The Borneo Cup will involve teams from neighbouring state or countries like Sarawak, Brunei, Indonesia and the Philippines.

“I’m sure the tournament will further enhance the development of women football in Sabah,” said Jelani, who is also Safa Women Football Competition Committee chairman.

According to him, if the women Borneo Cup tournament receives good response, the state FA will also organise the men’s version of the competition.

Jelani said they have already made planning for the competition since last April and he hoped that the tournament would take place next year.

Meanwhile, Jelani said the Sabah Women Football League would involve all 27 districts where the teams will be divided into seven or eight zones.

“The cost to organise the league according to zone will be lesser than to organise it at the respective districts.

“Hopefully with the women football league, we will be able to unearth more talents that have the ability to represent the state as well as the national squad,” he said.