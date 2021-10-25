Youth trapped in car after crashing at Bakun junction

BINTULU (Oct 25): A 22-year-old man was trapped in his car after it was involved in a single-vehicle accident at Bakun junction last night (Sunday).

Fire and Rescue Department Bintulu zone chief Wan Kamarudin Wan Ahmad said firefighters from Bintulu fire station responded to the crash along the Pan Borneo Highway around 9.29pm.

Upon arrival at the scene, he said the rescue team found the driver was trapped in his seat.

“A special rescue tool was used to extricate the victim from the wreckage,” he said.

Wan Kamarudin said the man suffered a minor injury to his leg in the crash.

He added the man was later brought to Bintulu Hospital in an ambulance.