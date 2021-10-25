Speaker: Yusof still Sindumin assemblyman

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 25): State Assembly Speaker Datuk Kadzim Yahya on Monday confirmed that Datuk Dr Yusof Yacob is still the state assemblyman of the N.35 Sindumin seat.

According to Kadzim, although Yusof is no longer a member of Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan), the Sindumin seat did not fall vacant when the latter left the party on Oct 8, 2021.

Kadzim in a statement said that Yusof, after declaring that he has officially left Parti Warisan and become an independent assemblyman supporting the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) government led by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor, had called him to inform of his decision and requested a meeting with him at his office.

“The meeting was held on 11th October 2021 at or around 11.20am. During the meeting, Datuk Dr Yusof Yacob submitted to me a Statutory Declaration, declaring inter-alia that he is revoking all the pledges he had made with Parti Warisan before the 16th general election, including if any, a pledge to vacate the State seat N.35 Sindumin should he leave Parti Warisan.

“Subsequent to that on 15th October 2021, I have received a letter from a legal firm claiming that Datuk Dr Yusof Yacob appointed them. Attached with the letter is a resignation letter purportedly signed by Datuk Dr Yusof Yacob dated 8th October 2021,” Kadzim said.

Following the said purported letter of resignation which Yusof categorically denied having done so, Kadzim said the Sindumin assemblyman submitted another Statutory Declaration dated 16th October 2021, declaring that inter-alia that he had never signed the purported resignation letter dated 8.10.2021 as submitted by the legal firm and he had resigned his seat N.35 Sindumin via the resignation letter.

“I have received three documents from Datuk Dr Yusof Yacob and two documents from Parti Warisan or its agent. To determine the status of the seat N.35 Sindumin, I am guided by the documents that had been submitted to me above, the meeting conducted on 11th October 2021, the law as it now stands and the case of Sebatik state assembly member which is similar in facts with the issue now at hand.

“Hence, based on the above, although Datuk Dr Yusof Yacob is no longer a member of Warisan, the State seat N.35 Sindumin did not fall vacant when Datuk Dr Yusof Yacob declared to leave Parti Warisan on 8th October 2021.” “Therefore, Datuk Dr Yusof Yacob is still the Ahli Dewan Undangan Negeri (ADUN) for the State seat N.35 Sindumin,” he said.

Yusof said he decided to become a government-friendly independent so that he can meet with the Chief Minister, Prime Minister, and government officers whenever he wants to.

The former State Education and Innovation Minister pointed out that his current term may be his last chance to contribute to his constituents and he would not want to waste the remaining four years by ‘shouting in the coffee shops’.

He said that his constituency is currently facing numerous issues such as the Sabah Forest Industries (SFI) dilemma, water supply issues, the Pan Borneo Highway project delay, the Sabah Oil and Gas Industrial Park.

Yusof disclosed that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s decree in Parliament and the Head of State’s speech in the State Assembly on the importance of cooperation among all political parties, have influenced his decision to leave Warisan.