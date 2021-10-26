Biden says US-ASEAN relationship vital, pledges US$100 mln to beef up cooperation

SINGAPORE (Oct 26): The relationship between the United States and ASEAN is vital for the future of all one billion population, says US President Joe Biden in committing a US$100 million initiative to enhance cooperation with the 10-member regional grouping.

“Our partnership is essential to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific, which has been the foundation of our shared security and prosperity for many decades,” he said in his maiden speech at the Annual US-ASEAN Summit which was held virtually today.

Biden said the United States strongly supports the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific and the rules base regional order.

“Our bottom line is ASEAN is essential… the central to the real architecture of the Indo-Pacific and the United States is committed to ASEAN centrality.

“Our continued cooperation is only growing more important, not less more important as we strive together to meet the challenges (which) are going to shape the 21st century.

“Moving forward, tackling Covid-19 pandemic… taking on the climate crisis.. strengthening our cyber defenses and producing new technologies.. upholding freedom of the seas and commerce, and so much more.. so much more,” he said.

Biden’s speech is in conjunction with the 38th and 39th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits chaired by Brunei with the theme “We Care, We Prepare, We Prosper”.

After a four-year hiatus, Biden’s speech marked the return of the US President to ASEAN meetings with the last US president to do so being his predecessor Donald Trump in 2017.

Biden noted that he is looking forward to hearing from each of the ASEAN leaders and to their discussion today.

“But I want you all to hear directly from me, the importance of the United States places on our relationship with ASEAN. You can expect to see us showing up.

“As Vice President (Kamala) Harris did with the recent trip to the region.. you can expect to see me personally showing up and reaching out to you,” he said.

He stressed that ASEAN could expect to see the United States “deepening our long-standing cooperation… pursuing new avenues of ministerial dialogue…investing in your countries and driving inclusive prosperity in this critical region.”

Biden reiterated that he is ”truly looking forward” to working with ASEAN to advance, not only are many shared interests but “our shared values and shared vision for a region where every country can compete and succeed on a level playing field.” — Bernama