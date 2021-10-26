Budget 2022: Don’t marginalise state’s civil servants appeals Cuepacs S’wak

KUCHING (Oct 26): The Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services Malaysia (Cuepacs) Sarawak has appealed for the National Budget 2022, which will be tabled in Parliament this Friday, not to marginalise civil servants in the state.

Its chairman Omar Bahrain Unin said among the requests the union has submitted to the government for consideration include an additional RM50 a month Cost of Living Allowance (Cola) for Sarawak’s civil servants.

“We have requested they not side-line civil servants in Sarawak so that they can also benefit from the extra allowance which has been enjoyed by civil servants in Peninsular Malaysia since January 2020.

“This is to show the camaraderie between civil servants in the peninsula as well as the two states in Borneo,” he said in a statement.

Omar said Cuepacs Sarawak has also applied for provincial incentive payments to be improved according to the current situation.

He opined the requests made by the union are appropriate and should be implemented as most of them had been previously announced but were not implemented due to the change of government.

“Civil servants in Sarawak are hoping that what has been announced by the government will be implemented quickly as some of them have been delayed since 2018.

“If these requests are implemented, Cuepacs Sarawak believes that it will help all civil servants in matters to address the high cost of living today,” he said.

Omar added the incentive for civil servants would also serve as motivation for them to continue improving their service quality and productivity.

“With the increase in income, civil servants can help the government in terms of socio-economy when their purchasing power increases thereby benefiting businesses,” he said.