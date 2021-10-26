Chong Wei presents badminton rackets to TYT and wife

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 26): Former world number one Datuk Lee Chong Wei presented Head of State Tun Juhar Mahiruddin and wife, Toh Puan Norlidah R.M Jasni, his much beloved badminton rackets here on Tuesday.

Chong Wei said the racket he presented to Tun Juhar was the one he used in the Olympic Games, where he was a triple silver medallist.

The badminton legend also said he presented a racket he used at the last Malaysia Open to Toh Puan.

“I know Toh Puan is a badminton enthusiast and also a fan of mine, that is why I presented the racket as a motivation to badminton players, particularly in Sabah,” said Chong Wei.

He said this at the Istana Seri Kinabalu after the State awards presentation ceremony on Tuesday.

Chong Wei who was accompanied by wife, former national shuttler Datin Wong Mew Choo, was among the 120 award recipients in conjunction with the 68th birthday of Sabah Head of State. He was made a Justice of Peace (JP).

Heading the list was Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, who was conferred the Seri Panglima Darjah Kinabalu (SPDK) award, which carries the title ‘Datuk Seri Panglima’.

Bung, who is also State Works Minister, was joined by former Deputy Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Azizah Mohd Dun.

Fifteen other recipients were conferred the Panglima Gemilang Darjah Kinabalu (PGDK) award, which carries the title ‘Datuk’. Among them were Ranau member of parliament Jonathan Yasin, Sabah Special Branch chief Datuk Salleh Yahya and Permanent Secretary of the Sabah Rural Development Ministry, Datuk Faimin Kamin.

Tun Juhar had also presented the JP letters of appointment to State Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Jafry Arifin, Maulidur Rasul 2021 figure Zaloha Ahmad, Datuk Soo Chung Yee and Syamsul Osman.

Meanwhile, State Assistant Industrial Development Minister and Pantai Manis assemblyman Mohd Tamin Zainal, Sabah Information Department director Nadzerah Abdullah and deputy head of Sabah Special Branch, Assistant Commissioner of Police Thurairajah a/l Subramaniam received the Ahli Setia Darjah Kinabalu (ASDK) award, along with 13 other recipients.

Twenty-two recipients were awarded the Ahli Darjah Kinabalu (ADK) while 24 received Bintang Setia Kinabalu (BSK) award.

In addition, 30 were awarded the Bintang Kinabalu (BK) while seven others received the Perkhidmatan Terpuji (SK) award.