Concern raised about no-gathering directive in Melaka polls may only apply to Opposition

KUCHING (Oct 26): A Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) man has expressed his concern about the directive issued by the Ministry of Health (MoH), which prohibits any election-related gathering or social activity for the Melaka state polls, in that it may apply only to opposition parties.

PKR Sarawak information chief Abun Sui Anyit said he had mixed feelings over the announcement by Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin, made via Twitter last Sunday, about the ban on such activities during the Melaka state election period, including the organisation of election machinery launch ceremonies, pointing out that the reason behind it was to reduce the risk of infection and sudden increase of Covid-19 cases.

Khairy had said that based on recent gatherings, the political parties – including his own, Umno – could not observe the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

“In the interest of public health, all political gatherings will now not be allowed in Melaka,” he said in a series of tweets on Sunday.

Polling day for the Melaka state election is this Nov 20.

“I have mixed feelings about the ban, which I believe may be introduced in Sarawak when we hold our state election,” said Abun in a statement yesterday.

“But I would support it – if all parties complied with the directive. My concern is that the directive may only be for the opposition parties to follow because normally, those in the ruling party do not seem to follow any directive in that they are only doing their ‘official duties’.”

Abun also said should the MoH impose the same ban on Sarawak, it should come up with the SOP and measures such as no gathering at all at the polling stations and strict observation of social distancing of more than 1m in distance.

“All candidates should be given equal slots to speak on national television, while mobile stage on cars or lorries should be allowed with no contact with voters.

“It must also be made sure that no two contesting parties are campaigning at the same venue at the same time,” he suggested.

Meanwhile, Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii said the ministry should have discuss with all the parties involved first, before reaching the decision to ban all election-related gatherings or social activities in Melaka until Nov 27.

He understood the need for such restrictions, but he also he pointed out the importance of providing alternative measures.

“I agree that we must minimise congregations and crowds, but there must be more engagements with all the parties involved to set the parameters of what can and cannot be done – to be fair.

“Restrictions without alternatives can be seen as suppression,” he said when contacted yesterday.

Yii, who is also the assistant secretary of Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak, stressed that for Sarawak, the present would not be the right time to hold the state election in view of the increasing number of hospitalisations and intensive care units (ICU) usage due to Covid-19.

“But if the election must be held soon, there should be proper reforms to ensure a safer election process,” he said.

“This is to give better protection to the people and also to encourage more parties to be part of the democratic process.”

Yii believed that the Election Commission (EC) must start engaging all political parties to set the parameters together.

“The government must also provide alternatives and facilitate proper campaigning for all parties.

“They, then, can make an agreement and understanding to balance the importance of public health protection and upholding democratic rights.”

The MP also said there should be election campaign reforms, including equal airtime on national television channels, official media platforms and other media for all contesting parties.

“The EC should also consider implementing staggered voting, and (the number of) polling day itself should be increased.

“By doing so, we could then reduce congestion on polling day itself,” he suggested.