Covid-19: Daily cases in S’wak rise to 713

KUCHING (Oct 26): Covid-19 daily cases in Sarawak rose to 713 today after briefly dipping below the 500 mark yesterday for the first time since August this year, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

From the total, 696 cases were in Category 1 (asymptomatic) and Category 2 (mild symptoms).

Two cases were classified as Category 3 (pneumonia), seven in Category 4 (pneumonia and requiring oxygen) and eight in Category 5 (pneumonia and requiring ventilator support), said the committee.

Two districts recorded triple-digit cases, namely Kuching with 206 cases and Miri with 142 cases.

A total of 10 districts logged double-digit cases with Sibu recording 72 cases followed by Bintulu (66), Serian (46), Lawas (44), Limbang (27), Samarahan (14), Saratok (10) and Daro (10).

Other districts which also recorded cases are Song (9), Meradong (8), Pusa (7) and Bau (6).

No new clusters were detected in Sarawak and there are currently 36 active clusters in the state. No new cases were reported from any clusters.

Meanwhile, three longhouses in Julau, Pakan and Saratok have been placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO).

Rumah Uchi, Lubok Nyumboh Entabai in Julau will be placed under EMCO from Oct 26 to Nov 1 while Rumah Mulok, Lempa Antu in Pakan will be placed under EMCO from Oct 27 to Nov 2.

Rumah Endit, Nanga Batang, Budu in Saratok will be imposed with the EMCO from Oct 27 to Nov 6.

SDMC said that the EMCO for five longhouses in Kabong, Pakan, Sarikei and Julau came to an end on Oct 26.

They are Rumah Anthony, Sungai Sarang, Roban and Rumah Christopher, Sungai Kali in Kabong; Rumah Pengiran, Nanga Reboh, Wak in Pakan; Rumah Antam, Sungai Angie, Ulu Gerugu in Sarikei; and Rumah Unan, Nanga Kuap, Sungai Lijan in Julau.