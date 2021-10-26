Covid-19: MOE to assist in getting children below 12 vaccinated once a suitable vaccine is available – Radzi

KUCHING (Oct 26): The Education Ministry (MOE) will assist in getting children below 12 years old to be vaccinated against Covid-19 once a suitable vaccine is available and approved by the Health Ministry.

Senior Education Minister Datuk Radzi Jidin said that currently, there are no suitable Covid-19 vaccine for children below 12 years old yet.

“Any decision by the Health Ministry, we at the Education Ministry will help, once we are ready to roll out the vaccination.

“Like the previous vaccination that has been rolled out for those aged 12 to 17 years old, which Alhamdullilah has been carried out smoothly,” he told reporters when met at a working visit to SMK Bandar Semariang here today.

He added over 80 per cent of those aged 12 to 17 years old have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Noting that a large majority of Form 5 and Form 6 students have completed their Covid-19 vaccination, Radzi said his ministry will look at the latest vaccination data to determine if this group of students can attend school in the same session.

This will be announced by the Education Ministry soon, he added.

Meanwhile, Radzi said that teachers who refuse to be vaccinated will be transferred elsewhere, if their action causes the learning process of students to be affected.

He said that the Public Service Department has announced that it is compulsory for all civil servants to be vaccinated, including teachers by Nov 1.

“We will look into how it affects the school’s operations, and in certain context, if it brings a huge impact, then their transfer will be speeded up.

“For example, teachers of special needs students who have to be physically close to their students. The basic principle is, if the teachers are not vaccinated, they cannot teach face-to-face.”

He disclosed that there are also some preschool teachers who do not want to be vaccinated.

Commenting on 18 schools that he visited during his four-day working visit to the state, Radzi said he has identified several things that can be improved in the schools.

During his visit to working visit to SMK Bandar Semariang today, he handed out 174 laptops to needy students who collected their devices via drive-through.