Covid-19: S’wak records 22 fatalities, including nine BID, from Oct 7 to 25

KUCHING (Oct 26): Sarawak recorded 22 Covid-19 fatalities from Oct 7 to 25, including nine Brought In Dead (BID) cases, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

From the total BID cases, five were recorded in Sarikei, said the committee in its daily Covid-19 update.

It said that the deceased were aged between 34 to 86, with most having comorbidities except three with no known medical history. The deaths were recorded in Miri with 6 cases, Sarikei (5), Limbang (3), Samarahan (2), Kuching (2) and one each in Sibu, Mukah, Sri Aman and Kapit.

The first BID case was recorded on Oct 7 in Sarikei involving a 36-year-old woman who had hypertension, diabetes and dyslipidemia. Her body was brought to Sarikei Hospital.

The second BID case was recorded on Oct 14 in Sarikei involving a man aged 66 who needed assistance in daily activities. His body was brought to Sarikei Hospital.

The third BID case was recorded in Samarahan on Oct 17 involving a 48-year-old woman who suffered from hypertension, heart disease and obesity. Her body was brought to Simunjan Hospital.

The fourth BID case was recorded on Oct 18 in Sarikei involving a 34-year-old man with no known medical history. His body was brought to Sarikei Hospital.

The fifth BID case was recorded on Oct 19 in Sarikei involving a woman aged 75 who had no known medical history. Her body was also brought to Sarikei Hospital.

The sixth BID case was recorded on Oct 21 in Sarikei involving a 47-year-old man who also had no known medical history. His body was brought to Sarikei Hospital.

The seventh BID case was recorded on Oct 21 in Sri Aman involving a woman aged 73 who required assistance in daily activities. Her body was brought to Sri Aman Hospital.

The eighth BID case was recorded on Oct 24 in Samarahan and involved a 72-year-old man who had comorbidities of hypertension, dyslipidemia and asthma. His body was brought to the Sarawak Heart Centre.

The last BID case was recorded in Limbang on Oct 25 involving a man aged 67 who suffered from hypertension. His body was brought to the Limbang Hospital.