Demand for spa therapists increasing

PAPAR (Oct 26): The demand for spa therapists is increasing in Sabah after the state government allowed spas and wellness business to reopen.

However, many trained spa therapists from Sabah are now working in Singapore for the lucrative pay and attractive rate of exchange, said Excellence Skill Academy founder Stella Matuya.

She said that trained spa therapists are sought after everywhere, including in Singapore.

“So, the employers in Malaysia have to compete with their counterparts in Singapore. They have to offer higher pay to be attractive. In West Malaysia, the basic pay for a trained spa therapist is RM3,000 and they also earn 10 percent commission,” she said.

Stella also said that she had received calls from employers in Singapore who are eager to employ trained spa therapists from Sabah.

However, she explained that due to the Movement Control Order (MCO) for nearly two years, many of the spa therapists trained by the academy became unemployed.

“Some returned to their villages,” she said.

She added that due to the pandemic, many people have lost faith in the future of the spa therapy industry.

“But now I am receiving a lot of calls from prospective employers seeking trained spa therapists to work for them…even in Kota Kinabalu, there are many spas that are complaining they don’t have enough people,” she said.

Stella added that during the MCO, she also struggled to make ends meet.

“There was no business, so I had to depend on my savings.”

She said that she was ecstatic when it was announced that training activities could begin and she immediately had a new batch of trainees arriving.

Meanwhile, seven trainees under the Azam Programme graduated from a beauty therapy course organized by the Excellence Skill Academy together with the Agriculture and Fisheries Industry Ministry.