Deputy IGP: No additional personnel needed for upcoming S’wak polls

KUCHING (Oct 26): The number of police personnel in Sarawak at present is sufficient for the 12th state election, said deputy inspector-general of police Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim.

He said as there is already a 7,000-strong force deployed throughout Sarawak, it is unnecessary to assign additional manpower from the peninsula.

Mazlan said the police’s preparations for the polls was among the topics discussed during yesterday’s (Monday) meeting at the Sarawak police contingent headquarters.

“Our human resources and assets are sufficient currently, and this total number is based on the police personnel who are in Sarawak. At the moment, there is no necessity to get additional human resources from the peninsula or Bukit Aman.

“For the Sarawak contingent PDRM, we are ready and prepared to carry out this responsibility,” he told a press conference after handing over food baskets to the poor and police retirees today.

However, Mazlan added thorough details from the Election Commission (EC) on the timing of the 12th state election would be needed to finalise personnel numbers.

“That is why we have to get the full EC report on when is the state election, so that we will be able to help if there’s a shortage of manpower. For now, the 7,000 is enough, although this number cannot be set as definite (depending on the situation from EC), and if needed more than that, we will assist with the manpower,” he said.

He pointed out the upcoming state election would be different as political party candidates and voters would need to adhere to new norms.

“We are preparing thoroughly because this time it is different from the last, and must comply with the SOPs (standard operating procedures) because we are still in the Covid-19 pandemic. We will follow the guidelines provided by the National Security Council (NSC) and EC on the voting implementation, and enforce any matter with respect to these SOPs involving Covid-19.

“We really hope that the people who are going to the polls, the voters, will abide by the SOPs given. We hope they follow the SOPs facilitated by NSC and EC,” he said.