Hospital quarantine required for non-Malaysians entering Sarawak for medical tourism

KUCHING (Oct 26): Non-Malaysians are required to undergo a seven-day quarantine in hospital when entering Sarawak for medical tourism purposes even if they are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, said the updated standard operating procedures (SOP) to enter Sarawak.

It also stated these patients also must have a negative Covid-19 RT-PCR swab test result three days prior to entering Malaysia, as well as apply for entry through the enterSarawak and fill in the electronic health declaration form (e-HDF).

“Only one fully vaccinated companion is allowed to accompany the patient,” stated the SOP issued by Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) today.

For partially vaccinated and non-vaccinated patients, the SOP said they will need to undergo a quarantine period of 10-days in hospital.

They also must have a negative Covid-19 RT-PCR swab test result three days prior to entering Malaysia, as well as apply for entry through enterSarawak and fill in the electronic health declaration form (e-HDF).

The patient will only be allowed one fully vaccinated companion.

The fully vaccinated, partially vaccinated and non-vaccinated patients from outside the country are also required to prepare documents for submission such as Covid-19 vaccination certificate, negative RT-PCR test results, copy of their passport, flight itinerary and approved myTravel Pass.

They also must prepare documents such as medical conditions verified by hospital, arrangement for ambulance for pick up at point of entry to hospital for quarantine, receipt of payment for medical arrangement and letter from hospital for treatments or appointments.