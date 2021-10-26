Inanam village next tourism destination

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 26): University Malaysia Sabah’s (UMS) Faculty of Business, Economics and the Accountancy and Department of City Tourism Development, Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK) organised the Tour Package Development and E-Marketing Course for the community of Kampung Darau, Inanam as part of DBKK’s initiative of capacity building for the community in preparing themselves to start tourism activities in their village. Kampung Darau has been attracting a lot of interest recently as one of the emerging community-based tourism sites in the city when DBKK did an official Tourism Product Potential Audit last year.

Thirty-two villagers participated in the course which was officiated by Fauziahton Ag Samad, the director for the Department of City Tourism Development, DBKK.

Two lecturers from UMS were invited to share their knowledge and ideas for Kampung Darau and assisted the local community to develop their tour packages and how to do e-marketing based on how they think tourism should be developed in the village. Associate Professor Dr Awangku Hassanal Bahar Pengiran Bagul, the head of Tourism Management Program in UMS and also one of the speakers, helped the community in visualising and developing the tourism package for Kampung Darau, where he identified and discussed potential tourism attractions, activities, access, accommodation, and amenities in the village.

Another invited speaker, Dr Kelvin Yong, taught the community on what are the current effective e-marketing tool that fits to the community-based tourism and how to operate certain social media apps in communicating the tourism products to the future markets.

The course ended with certificate presentation and closing speech from Anan Usoh, the chairman of the Village Development and Security Committee.

In his closing speech, he said: “A lot of inputs and ideas were given to the community for our preparation before receiving visitors or tourists, including the village’s existing tourism and craft products that needed more innovation and promotion. Apart from that, the community was also given talks on essential methods for e-marketing as we are very much aware that the world today is just at our fingertips and social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and TikTok are useful to promote Kampung Darau as the next tourism destination.”

Before Kampung Darau, the Faculty of Business, Economics and Accountancy, UMS had worked with DBKK in developing community-based tourism for the sub-urban areas of Kota Kinabalu, in particular, Kampung Kobuni in Inanam.

Dr Awangku hopes that this course will help the local community benefit from the guidance given and gain more confidence in running the tourism activity in their village.

“There is a big potential for Kampung Darau to be a community-based tourism destination due to its beautiful river, mangrove and interesting wildlife at the river such as the beavers and birds. The culture of the local community is also interesting, especially with the barter trade market and gastronomy,” he said.

Fauziahton said that there will be six more courses in the next three months with the collaboration of UMS that will support the community-based tourism development in Kampung Darau through capacity building of the local community.