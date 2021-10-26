Jail and fine for ex-con in Krokop who hurt, threatened to kill father

MIRI (Oct 26): The Magistrates’ Court here today sentenced an ex-convict to five months’ jail and an RM2,500 fine in default two months’ jail for causing hurt and threatening to kill his father.

Magistrate Md Syafique Md Hilmie handed down the sentence on Sim Eng Huat, 46, after he pleaded guilty to two charges framed under Section 323 of the Penal Code and Section 506 of the same Code.

Based on the facts of the case, Sim punched and hurt his 71-year-old father in the left ribs around 1.30pm on May 30 this year at the family’s house in Krokop.

According to the second charge framed under Section 506 of the Penal Code, Sim threatened to kill his father at the same time and place.

For the first charge, Md Syafique sentenced Sim to five months’ imprisonment, while for the second charge, he was fined RM2,500 in default two months’ jail.

The court ordered the jail sentence to run from the date of his arrest on May 31 this year.

Insp Mudzilawati Abdul Rahman prosecuted the case while the accused was unrepresented by counsel.