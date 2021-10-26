Japanese farm rents out their goats to help eat up weeds and bushes at hard-to-reach places

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 26): A farm in Japan is renting out its goats to help clean up weeds and bushes at places that conventional mowers cannot reach.

Magoroku Farm in Takeo City, Saga Prefecture started to rent out goat ‘mowers’ in April and the services have become so popular that there is now a waiting list, Sora News 24 reported

According to the portal, the customers rent the goats to eat weeds and grass on hard-to-mow areas, such as hills or slopes.

Among the farm’s customers are Kyushu Electric Power which had been renting the goats for almost five months to get rid of the weeds at the Tenzan Power Plant in Karatsu City.

Railway company JR Kyushu also lets the goats loose near their railroad tracks around Takeo Onsen Station.

JR Kyushu’s spokesman said goats are great because they are quiet workers.

“The sound of their bleating isn’t such that anyone would be bothered.”

“Also, the smell of goat droppings isn’t particularly offensive either. This is just a natural way of keeping our countryside looking clean,” said the spokesman.

The cost to rent Magoroku Farm’s goat is ¥100 (RM3.64) a day and customers are encouraged to rent out a pair. — Malay Mail