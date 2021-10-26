Jobless Lutong youth fined RM2,500 for damaging dad’s house

MIRI (Oct 26): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined an unemployed youth RM2,500 in default two months in prison for committing mischief at his father’s house last month.

Magistrate Md Syafique Md Hilmie convicted Cedricktha Nelson, 22, of Kampung Sealine Lutong on his own guilty plea to a charge framed under Section 427 of the Penal Code.

The Section provides for an imprisonment term of between one and five years, or a fine, or both upon conviction.

Cedricktha failed to pay the fine.

According to the facts of the case, he damaged the main doorknob, a kitchen cabinet door, and an old air conditioner, causing his 47-year-old father to suffer RM500 in losses.

Cedricktha committed the offence on Sept 4, 2021 at around 4.30pm in a Permyjaya house.

In mitigation, he appealed for a lenient sentence as he regretted his actions and promised to control his alcohol intake in future.

Insp Mudzilawati Abdul Rahman prosecuted the case, while Cedricktha was unrepresented by counsel.