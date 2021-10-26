Kuching MP gives back RM50,000 to SMK St Joseph for restoration project

KUCHING (Oct 26): Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii last week contributed RM50,000 to the Mill Hill Block Restoration Project of SMK St Joseph here.

“It is always an honour to give back to the school that has given me so much. I also had the honour to get a tour of the newly restored Mill Hill Block before its official launching on the Nov 2,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Dr Yii said he was unable to attend the official launching of the building block since he will be in Kuala Lumpur for the Parliament sitting.

As part of the restoration, he said nine classrooms were restored, staff rooms and offices were upgraded, and new lecture halls and meeting rooms added.

“Walking past the corridors and seeing the rooms including the quarters where the La Salle Brothers used to stay really brings back so many memories. We are eternally grateful for their contributions to bringing quality education to us here in Sarawak,” the old boy recalled on the school’s legacy.

He added that as a result of the foundation laid by the school, including the contributions of the Mill Hill missionaries and then the La Salle Brothers, top quality students graduated from the institution and went forth to make a difference in the field that they chose.

The school has provided quality education to all, regardless of race, religion, rich or poor for 139 years since its founding in 1882, the MP remarked.

“I am proud to have come through these school gates and to have learnt the principles and values of the school which I carry until today,” he said.