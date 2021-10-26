Labourer jailed for rioting at KK airport

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 26): A foreign construction labourer was jailed for eight months by the Magistrate’s Court here on Tuesday for rioting at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport two years ago.

Padih Pawakih had committed the offence when he allegedly demanded for a youth member of a political party to apologize to former Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Hj Apdal after he allegedly tore up Mohd Shafie’s picture during campaign for the Kimanis by-election.

Magistrate Lovely Natasha Charles also ordered the 40-year-old accused who has no valid travel document, to be referred to the Immigration Department after completing his jail term, which will be served from the date of his arrest, for further action.

Padih had pleaded guilty to a charge under Section 147 of the Penal Code with rioting in front of a counter of an airline company at the departure hall of the airport on January 19, 2020.

The charge stated that the accused had committed the offence with four accomplices. One of them is still at large.

The indictment provides for a jail term of up to two years or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

The facts of the case stated that the youth member had lodged a police report stating that he was allegedly beaten up by a group of men when he was lining up to get to the counter to board a flight to Kuala Lumpur.

Investigation revealed that the accused had allegedly demanded for the complainant to make an open apology to Mohd Shafie for his (the complainant’s) alleged act during the campaign of by-election in Membakut.

The accused was arrested on September 17, 2020 at a car park of a building here.

In pleading for a lenient sentence, the accused requested for his jail term to be served from the date of his arrest and he also said that he had completed his jail term of five months for entering Sabah without proper documentation.

In reply, the prosecution urged the court to impose a deterrent sentence against the accused.