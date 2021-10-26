Larry Sng staying out of state election

MIRI (Oct 26): Julau MP Larry Sng Wei Shien will be staying out of the fray in the coming 12th state election which is expected to be called soon.

Formerly PKR Sarawak state chief after taking over from Selangau MP Baru Bian, he resigned from the party in February this year to become an Independent MP friendly to the PN government.

Sng had been actively moving on the ground dishing out development projects and government aid for the past year, and there was speculation that he was eyeing a state seat – either Meluan or Pakan which are represented by PDP in the GPS coalition.

“I have no intention to stand to contest in PRN (state election),” he told The Borneo Post when asked on whether he would contest in the coming state election.

In 2018 general election, he defeated Datuk Joseph Salang Gandum, four-term incumbent and PRS deputy president, and joined PKR shortly after his victory in the election.

Meanwhile, Sng, 42, was tight-lipped when asked on whether he would be joining any political party or remain as Independent MP.

He had earlier insisted that he was right to join the PN government, first under former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and later his successor Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

In his Facebook post on August 7, he pointed to approval of several of the projects he had applied for and which had benefited the people of Julau.

Muhyiddin had approved his application for the construction and repair of concrete roads in the Pakan and Julau districts costing RM2 million while Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin also approved two projects for Julau involving a cost of RM1.8 million for the purpose of repairing the Julau Waterfront and Pakan Car Park apart from a proposed construction of a Class E Fire Station in Julau at an estimated cost of RM2 million to RM3 million.

Sng has been appointed chairman of Malaysia Palm Oil Council (MPOC) from Oct 1 as announced in its Facebook page this month. He was formerly Malaysian Pepper Board chairman.