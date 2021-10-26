Linde starts up new capacity in Kuching to support growth of electronics, renewable energy

KUCHING (October 26): Linde has started up a new RM40 million air separation plant at the Sama Jaya High Tech Park in Kuching, Sarawak.

The plant will supply high purity gaseous nitrogen through an extensive pipeline network to multiple customers including Taiyo Yuden and LONGi. Ultra-high purity liquid oxygen will also be produced for customers in Kuching and throughout the Asean region.

“The increasing pace of digitalization and adoption of renewable energy has led to industry leaders in the electronics and solar technology markets expanding rapidly in the Sama Jaya High Tech Park.

“Linde has made multiple investments in recent years to support this growth, the latest project increasing Linde’s nitrogen capacity in the Sama Jaya High Tech Park to more than 18,000 Nm3/h,” said Linde Malaysia Managing Director, Anuj Sharma.

The new plant will feature Linde’s latest state-of-art technology with 30 per cent better power efficiency, which is expected to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by more than 6,000 tons per year.

This is in line with Linde’s target of reducing its GHG emissions intensity by 35 per cent, by 2028. The new plant will be connected to Linde’s Remote Operating Centre (ROC) located in Hicom Shah Alam, Selangor and can be monitored, controlled, and operated remotely.

Remote operations capabilities helped Linde to ensure a continuous and reliable supply of industrial and medical gases to customers throughout the pandemic.

Anuj said that Linde had made multiple investments in the Sama Jaya High Tech Park since 1995.

“I am proud to see this latest plant start-up with the latest and most-efficient technology which will support the growth of our customers. This major investment indicates our confidence in the Sama Jaya High Tech Park and Malaysia,” he explained.

Since 1960, Linde has invested in building numerous world-class facilities in Malaysia, including air separation units in Pengerang, Shah Alam, Sama Jaya, Bintulu and Pasir Gudang, steam methane reformers (hydrogen plants) and nitrogen plants at strategic locations across Malaysia, pipeline networks for oxygen and nitrogen in various industry clusters in key industrial areas, and a state-of-the-art cylinder filling facility in Banting.

Linde also established its Remote Operating Centre (ROC) in Hicom, which allows for the remote monitoring, operation and control of more than 100 Linde plants across the Asean and South Pacific regions. Linde also manufactures medical oxygen and other medicinal gases at various locations spread across West and East Malaysia.