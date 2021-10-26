Najib gets all clear from three High Court judges to have passport back Oct 25-Dec 6

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 26): Three separate judges in the High Court who were hearing Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s criminal trials today allowed his application for his passport to be released from October 25 until December 6, to enable his Singapore travel to see his grandchild who is expected to be born soon.

The prosecution did not object to the application before all three judges.

This application was allowed by High Court judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah, who is hearing Najib’s trial involving over RM2 billion of 1Malaysia Development Berhad’s (1MDB) funds.

High Court judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan earlier this morning similarly heard an application from Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah for Najib’s passport to be returned from October 25 until December 6.

The lawyer told the court that Najib has been “entrusted” to lead Barisan Nasional’s campaign in the Melaka state election in November and would have to “delay being introduced to his grandson” to be born in Singapore.

Zaini said he was concerned about the two remaining trial dates this year of November 29 and November 30 for the joint trial involving Najib and former 1MDB CEO Arul Kanda Kandasamy, but Shafee said the defence will seek to replace those two hearing dates as soon as possible.

“I just need your assurance I will get those two days replaced for this year. Can I get your assurance on that?” Zaini said.

“Yes, I give that assurance,” Shafee replied.

“Since there is already assurance from counsel on dates being replaced, there’s no objection.” deputy public prosecutor Mohd Ashrof Adrin Kamarul said.

Zaini then granted the application for Najib to be able to have his passport temporarily returned from October 25 to December 6.

Zaini is the judge hearing an ongoing trial involving Najib’s alleged abuse of position as prime minister and finance minister in February 2016 by instructing for the auditor-general’s report on 1MDB to be amended before it was presented to Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee to avoid any civil or criminal action, while Arul Kanda is accused of abetting him.

In a separate High Court later, judge Datuk Muhammad Jamil Hussin also allowed Najib’s application for his impounded passport to be temporarily returned during those dates. – Malay Mail

MORE TO COME