New life for the used car market post-pandemic

KUCHING: The used car market is expected by myTukar to grow exponentially in the post pandemic future, with the potential to even outpace the growth of the new car segment.

myTukar chief executive officer Jeffrey Ong gathered that the used car marketplace, like most other industries globally, was severely impacted as a result of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Although it shook the world to its core, the numerous movement control orders, lockdown restrictions and social distancing measures have accelerated the pace of digitalisation by a number of years, directly and significantly transforming industries including the used car marketplace.

According to reports by Mckinsey & Company (2021), overall mobility is picking up steadily, although not to pre-Covid-19 levels.

With economies returning to some semblance of normality, consumers’ purchase intent are getting more robust, driven by the pent-up demand for vehicles.

Combined, these two factors spell a potential resurgence for the auto market, especially in the used cars segment.

“In terms of the overall market here in Malaysia, I would say it is still highly unorganised,” Ong said.

“This is because car owners still find it difficult to sell a car and the market value for a used car is not transparent enough, leading to significant variance in pricing.

“In terms of market growth, the country’s used car market in Malaysia is definitely a lot more mature than other countries in the region.

“However, if you were to zero in specifically on the growth aspect, we still have some catching up to do with more developed markets in the west, where for every two units of a used vehicle sold, one new car is delivered.

“Malaysia’s used car scene is the exact opposite with the sale of new cars still outpacing that of used cars. Currently, the total industry volume for used cars stands at about 400,000 units.”

“This is because in developed markets, the used car sector is relatively more transparent, making purchasing an easier and more trustable process.

“Consumers are more informed regarding the depreciation value of new vehicles, making used vehicles and their lower depreciation rates more appealing, and the quality reliability of used cars is more controlled.

“This ensures greater consumer confidence which leads to increased purchases within the used car market.”

But with apps like myTukar that offer a more consolidated and transparent ecosystem, it looks like these pain points could soon be a thing of the past.

“As such, I believe in the post pandemic future, we are set to see the used car market growing exponentially and with the potential to even outpace the growth of the new car segment.

“We can attest to this as within myTukar we have witnessed a rapid rise in business, by 50 per cent month on month.”