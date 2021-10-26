OMH’s Sarawak plant sees higher production in 3Q21

KUCHING: OM Holdings Ltd (OMH), a vertically integrated manganese ore and ferroalloy producer, announces thatits ferroalloy smelter complex in Samalaju Industrial Park, Bintulu (OM Sarawak) has registered higher production volumes for ferrosilicon, manganese alloys and manganese sinter ore in the third quarter ended 30 September 2021 (3Q21) compared to 2Q21.

For the quarter under review, the Sarawak plant produced 33,453 tonnes of ferrosilicon, 59,307 tonnes of manganese alloys and 34,542 tonnes of manganese sinter ore.

This is respectively 45 per cent, 57 per cent and 143 per cent higher in production volumes compared to the prior quarter after the Sarawak plant resumed operations in early July following a temporary suspension.

The Sarawak plant has an annual production capacity of approximately 200,000 to 210,000 tonnes for ferrosilicon, 250,000 to 300,000 tonnes for manganese alloys and 250,000 tonnes for sinter ore.

“Ferrosilicon sales volume decreased 21 per cent and manganese alloys sales volume decreased 14 per cent in 3Q21 compared with the prior quarter to 23,894 tonnes and 43,856 tonnes respectively due to the lower inventory of finished goods available for shipment following the temporary suspension of the Sarawak plant from end May to June 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” it said in its atatement.

Meanwhile, OMH’s wholly-owned Bootu Creek Manganese mine in Australia processed 230,566 tonnes for 3Q21 at an average grade of 27.98 per cent manganese while the ultra fines plant (UFP) produced 4,736 tonnes with an average grade of 27.91 per cent manganese for 3Q21.

For the quarter under review, a total of 143,847 tonnes of manganese product with an average grade of 27.96 per cent manganese was shipped from the Port of Darwin.

“Based on current estimates, all mining operations at the Bootu Creek Manganese mine is anticipated to be concluded in the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2021,” it added.

“After the main processing plant ceases operations, the company will only enter into the standalone UFP operations after a complete commercial reassessment has been undertaken to justify the project’s financial sustainability.

“The company continues to see supported prices for ferrosilicon and silicomanganese as the global economy recovers while global supply and demand balance remains affected by the on-going power shortages in China, resulting in cuts in ferroalloy production. ”

According to price reporting agency S&P Global Platts, ferrosilicon prices increased by 116.2 per cent to US$4,150 per tonne CIF Japan at the end of September 2021 compared with US$1,920 in the prior quarter while silicomanganese prices increased 4.5 per cent quarter-on-quarter to US$1,615 per tonne CIF Japan at the end of September 2021.

A total of 492,954 tonnes of ores and alloys were transacted in the quarter under review which was 34 per cent lower compared to 2Q2021 largely due to the decrease in manganese ores traded from the Tshipi Borwa Manganese Mine and Bootu Creek Mine.

Meanwhile, OMH noted that ongoing challenges remain for its Sarawak operations, with entry applications for new foreign employees being gradually approved by authorities on a case-by-case basis.

“Given the pace of approvals and long lead time to mobilise the new workforce due to additional Covid-19 protocols, it is expected that the impeded inflow of new workers will unlikely alleviate the temporary workforce shortage due to employee home leave rotations commencing in 4Q21,” it explained.

“Production at OM Sarawak during and after 4Q21 will potentially decrease before gradually ramping back up to full production in 2022.

“The company continues to prioritise the safety and wellbeing of the employees while maintaining operational resilience in key business areas. Ongoing improvements have been made to business continuity plans to enable flexibility in responding to the constantly changing environment as a result to the Covid-19 pandemic.”