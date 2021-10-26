Over RM136 mln spent for welfare, wellbeing of people – Fatimah

MIRI (Oct 26): The state government has spent over RM136 million on various initiatives between Jan 2019 and Sept 30 this year in the effort to safeguard the welfare and wellbeing of its people, said Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

She said no other states in country had introduced and implemented these initiatives.

“Among the initiatives are Endowment Fund Sarawak (EFS) which was first introduced in January 1, 2019.

“From Jan 1, 2019 until Sept 30 this year, a total of 66,234 applications had been received with a total of RM66,234,000 been approved,” she said at a briefing on management and administration with the community leaders from Bekenu at a leading hotel here yesterday.

Although there was a drop in number of births of Sarawakians registered in the state this year when compared to 2019 and last year, Fatimah said the EFS would still be continued as the state government had allocated RM15 million for next year.

Other initiatives, she added, include Bantuan Ibu Bersalin (BIB) which had benefited 33,571 mothers as of Sept 30 this year.

Under the initiative, each mother is entitled to receive RM450 for post-natal care.

“For BIB, the allocation amounts to RM15,106,950,” said Fatimah.

In addition to that, she said the state government also allocated grants to early childhood institutions in the state, which as of Sept 17 this year had benefited 8,581 institutions.

Through the Special Annual Grant (GTK), she said the state government had spent RM42,905,000.

As for the Death Compassionate Assistance (BIK) initiative, Fatimah said a total of 4,172 applications were received between 2020 and Sept 29 this year which involved a payout of RM12,516,000.

BIK is a one-off RM3,000 assistance to next-of-kin of Kenyalang Gold Card (KGC) holders meant to ease the family’s burden in arranging for funeral or buying coffin.

“Another initiative undertaken by the state government is assistance for kidney patients which was introduced in 2020.

“The assistance is for patients in the B40 and M40 group to help them with their treatment or support,” she said, adding that the initiatives were part of the state government’s effort to give back to its people.

She pointed out that the state government under the leadership of Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg was able to implement such initiatives because of its stable financial position.

“The chief minister had always found ways to look for revenue so that from there we can give back to the people for their wellbeing and welfare,” she said.

On another note, Fatimah called on voters in Bekenu in particular to rally behind the incumbent Datuk Rosey Yunus in the coming state election to ensure her victory.

“We hope that through what have been shared this afternoon, we would be able to convince our people on how our state government is different from other state governments.

“That even though we are now in the recovery phase of Covid-19, we still continue with these assistance through these initiatives,” she said.

Earlier at the function, Fatimah called on the community leaders to equip themselves with knowledge so they too can help their community at the grassroots level.

She pointed out that the community leaders act as the ears and eyes of the government, and that was why they must equip themselves with knowledge.

Also present at the function were Rosey, acting deputy Miri Resident Rose Edward Tarang, Subis district officer Jamalie Busri and Sarawak Welfare Department director Noriah Ahmad.