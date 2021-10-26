PDP Pakan endorses Edwin Bandang as candidate for Pakan seat

SIBU (Oct 26): Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) Pakan division has endorsed Edwin Bandang as the party’s candidate to contest the Pakan seat in the 12th state election.

PDP Pakan division chairman Ting Kew Ming said that they had reached a consensus after much deliberation and scrutiny on the party’s candidate.

“This decision is totally based on the candidate’s suitability and performance, constituents’ preference, solidarity of PDP as well as the spirit of togetherness among GPS component parties in Pakan,” he said in a statement.

According to Ting, they made the decision after a meeting on Saturday.

Ting said that it was normal for a constituency to have two or more people aspiring to be candidate from the same party.

“Our PDP is having the best team of GPS components parties and people to deliver the seat for the ruling coalition through Edwin instead of Pakan being singly possessed by individuals.

“We are ever ready with all election machinery to win the polls,” he said.

Meanwhile, PDP Pakan Youth chief Stanley Ajang George expressed confidence that Edwin could deliver the seat for GPS based on his performance on the ground.

Hailing from Sungai Ribong in Bayong, Sarikei, Edwin is a bank manager currently based in Kanowit.

Pakan seat is currently held by its seven-term assemblyman Tan Sri William Mawan Ikom.

Mawan defended the seat in the last election after he won a three-cornered fight against Rinda Juliza Alexander from DAP and an independent contender Jawie Jingot @ Jenggot with a majority of 426 votes.

He garnered 3,999 votes against Rinda’s 285 votes and Jawie’s 3,573 votes.

He contested as Barisan Nasional direct candidate in the election.