(Video) Radzi blames land status of dilapidated schools nationwide for repair delays

KUCHING (Oct 26): The ownership of land on which dilapidated schools sit must be sorted out before new buildings can be constructed, said Education Senior Minister Datuk Radzi Jidin.

He explained this is because school buildings cannot be built on land which does not belong to the federal government.

“This is the basic issue that delays the repairs for the facilities and building of infrastructure of dilapidated schools nationwide. In the future, if the land issue is solved, the process for repairs and rebuilding will be much faster and better planned,” he told reporters following a working visit to SMK Bandar Samariang in Petra Jaya, here today.

“We have met with the Chief Minister (Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg) yesterday to discuss on how to ensure the land nationwide, including Sarawak, be put in order.”

He also explained that dilapidated schools are classified using an impact scale of one to seven with the Public Works Department’s approval.

Those classified as a seven are highly unsafe and would be given priority before moving to those under level six and so on.

He pointed out the scale level is not static and could be affected by natural disasters such as floods or soil movement (landslides).

On the ministry’s hopes for Budget 2022, Radzi said he would reserve his comments until it is tabled in Parliament on Friday.

“We have discussed and we have many things that we requested for, but we’ll wait for the budget to be tabled by the Finance Ministry first.”

During his four-day working visit to Sarawak, which began on Friday, Radzi visited 18 schools in five parliamentary areas to monitor and review their condition.