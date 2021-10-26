Ranau records most Covid-19 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 26): Sabah recorded 565 new Covid-19 cases today with Ranau (59) topping the list, said Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun.

The district also registered a new community cluster, Kluster Kimolohing that was triggered by a birthday celebration.

“Index case also attended another birthday celebration.

“A total of 49 people have been confirmed positive for Covid-19 infection,” said Masidi.

He added that the number of cases found through symptomatic screening remained high at 213 or 37.7 per cent of the total cases.

This high number, he said, should be a reminder to members of the public not be negligent in complying with all SOPs.

“The lifting of certain restrictions on economic and social activities has spurred activities involving meetings and gatherings either at work or in public places.

“This increases the risk of sporadic viral infections,” he added.

Meanwhile, 96.11 per cent of the total cases on Tuesday are in Category 1 and 2, three cases in Category 3, two cases in Category 4 and two cases in Category 5. Fifteen more cases are still under evaluation.

According to the daily cases based on district, Kota Belud came second after Ranau with 55 cases followed by Keningau (49), Kota Kinabalu (49), Beaufort (48), Tenom (40), Kota Marudu (38), Papar (27), Tuaran (23), Kudat (22), Tambunan (19), Penampang (19), Beluran (17), Lahad Datu (17), Sipitang (13), and Sandakan (10).

Eleven districts recorded single-digit cases namely Pitas (9), Telupid (8), Tongod (8), Kinabatangan (6), Kunak (6), Nabawan (6), Putatan (6), Tawau (5), Kuala Penyu (3), Kalabakan (2), and Semporna (1).