RM2.4 mln for research works on arts, culture of S’wak’s minority ethnic groups

KUCHING (Oct 26): A memorandum of understanding (MoU) would be signed between the state government and Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) Bintulu Campus, which should enable the university to carry out research works under ‘Kursi Tok Nan’ (Pehin Sri Adenan Satem Research Chair).

More specifically, these studies would focus on the arts, culture and heritage of the minority ethnic groups in Sarawak such as the Sekapan, the Baketan, and the Berawan, said Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

According to him, a total of RM2.4 million has been allocated by his ministry for this purpose.

This was highlighted during his courtesy call on Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg at Wisma Bapa Malaysia here yesterday.

In a statement released by the Information Department, the purpose of the visit was to invite Abang Johari to attend the ceremony to mark the establishment of ‘Kursi Tok Nan’ this Oct 27, to be held in connection with the ‘International Conference on Social Science and Humanities 2021’.

Among those in attendance during the courtesy visit were permanent secretary to Abdul Karim’s ministry Hii Chang Kee, and UPM Bintulu’s Science, Management and Humanities Faculty dean Assoc Prof Mohamad Maulana Magiman.