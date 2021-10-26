Satok man jailed for wielding machete, threatening neighbour who hid female friend

KUCHING (Oct 26): The Magistrates’ Court here today sentenced a 44-year-old man to six months in prison for threatening to kill his neighbour because the latter shielded his female friend.

Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali convicted Harris Illias on his own guilty plea to a charge under Section 506 of the Penal Code, which was read to him by the court interpreter.

According to the facts of the case, the self-employed man threatened to kill his 38-year-old neighbour around 1.30pm on May 20 this year at Jalan Datuk Ajibah Abol, here.

Harris had gone to his neighbour’s house armed with a machete to scold and threaten to slash his neighbour.

A police report was lodged, leading to Harris’ arrest on May 23.

Based on the investigation, Harris had acted aggressively as his neighbour was shielding his female acquaintance in the house.

Separately in the same courtroom, a 22-year-old man was fined RM10,000 in default four months’ imprisonment for illegal online gambling.

Lenard Jacquline pleaded guilty to operating online gambling on his mobile phone around 8pm on March 1 this year at a Jalan Simen Raya premises in Pending.

According to the facts of the case, Lenard was arrested by police during a raid on the premises.

He was charged under Section 4B(a) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953, which provides for a fine of between RM10,000 and RM100,000 for each gambling machine seized, and a maximum five years in prison.

Insp Mohd Adzmei Ahmad prosecuted both cases, while the two accused were unrepresented by counsel.