SBA nails smashing RM5 million sponsorship deal

KUCHING (Oct 26): Local shuttlers and the badminton fraternity received a major boost with a RM5 million sponsorship by Press Metal group for the Sarawak Badminton Association (SBA).

Minister of Youth and Sports Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah hailed the sponsorship especially since he has been encouraging the corporate sector to play their part in the development of sports and the state.

The sponsorship is worth RM1 million per annum and is aimed at benefitting the Sarawak badminton fraternity and talent development in particular.

“The support and sponsorship given by Press Metal group to Sarawak Badminton Association is much welcomed and their kind gesture can be seen as the contribution towards the development of our badminton fraternity,” said Abdul Karim at a ceremony for the handing over of the sponsorship here yesterday.

Also present were SBA patron Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tun Tuanku Bujang, Press Metal Group officer Nina Dunstan who represented its managing director and CEO Tan Sri Dato Paul Koon Poh Keong, Ministry of Youth and Sports permanent secretary Nancy Jolhi and SBA secretary Ting Ching Zung.

Abdul Karim also used the occasion to rally badminton stakeholders and players to make a smooth transition from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Thank God that we have entered Phase 3 of the National Recovery Plan (NRP) and things are gradually getting back to normal.

“Thus, we must be ready to make the necessary arrangements especially in complying with the SOPs that must be adhered to when our young boys and girls will start to train … For the parents, we would like to thank them for their continuous support and encouragement given to your children to resume with their training with their coaches at the respective centres,” he said.

“I wish all the best to the association, the players and coaches in their future undertakings. Our heartfelt appreciation to Yang Amat Berbahagia Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tun Tuanku Bujang for her kind patronage to the local badminton fraternity,” the minister added.

Meanwhile, SBA president Tan Sri Datuk Amar Abdul Aziz Husain, via teleconferencing from Kuala Lumpur, thanked Press Metal group for their generosity. He pointed out that this was the second major sponsorship received by SBA following another in August last year when Cahya Mata Sarawak Berhad contributed RM120,000 per annum until the year 2025 for a total value of RM600,000.

“It goes without saying that SBA is now able to implement its development strategies and programmes which will uplift the standards of badminton in the state. But all of these are also because of the support and encouragement that had been given by our State Government and our leaders,” he said.

“Together we can contribute towards building Sarawak as the sports powerhouse in Malaysia. Together we can groom and produce future badminton champions,” he added.