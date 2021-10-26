Senate approves motion to implement parliamentary transformation

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 26): The Dewan Negara today passed a motion to implement the transformation of Parliament based on the principle of separation of powers between the legislative, executive and judiciary functions of government.

The motion on Parliamentary Transformation tabled by Senator Muhammad Zahid Md Arip was unanimously approved after being debated by 12 senators.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin when winding up the debate on the motion said, the government was studying a new draft bill to create a Parliamentary Services Act.

She said all efforts to implement the proposal are on the principle of separation of powers based on the spirit of democracy in recognising the three branches of government, namely the legislature, executive and judiciary.

“As such, the Parliamentary Services Act is very much needed for all of us to maintain and restore public trust,” she said.

Earlier, when tabling the motion Muhammad Zahid said with the establishment of the Joint Select Committee, the role of Parliament in fighting for the people would be more effective.

He said meeting rules of both the Dewan Rakyat and Dewan Negara should also be amended and improved to cover all aspects on the conduct of meetings and in upholding the Code of Ethics for Members of Parliament.

In addition, Muhammad Zahid said the number of Dewan Negara members according to the state appointment quota had never been amended and increased since it was first introduced in 1959.

“The needs, voices and problems of the people in 1959 are not the same and are not as complex (as) how it is now in the 21st century.

“The number needs to be reviewed and increased from 70 to 116, where there should be four representatives from each state and at least 60 people appointed by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong,” he said. — Bernama