STAR loses true warrior with passing of secretary general

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 26): Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) has lost a true warrior with the passing of its secretary general, Senator Datuk Guandee Kohoi.

Kohoi, 67, passed away at the Hospital Kuala Lumpur at 4.45pm on Tuesday. He was admitted to the hospital at 5am earlier on Tuesday by an aide after complaining about chest pains.

Kohoi was in Kuala Lumpur to attend the Perikatan Nasional meeting on Sunday evening but did not attend after testing positive for Covid-19.

STAR President Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Jeffrey Kitingan said he was deeply saddened by the news and believed that the party has lost its most valuable warrior and member in Kohoi.

“He was my most loyal ally and my dearest friend. He has been with me through thick and thin, even when I had nothing, he never left my side, it will be very difficult to replace him,” he said.

Kitingan said he last spoke to Kohoi at 10am on Tuesday when he called him from the hospital.

“He told me he was fine and not to worry. He assured me he will be out in three or four days. It really breaks my heart,” he said.

According to Kitingan’s private secretary, Rizal Johari, Kohoi’s family except his wife, who also tested positive for Covid-19, are already on their way to Kuala Lumpur.

Kohoi served as deputy tourism, arts and culture minister in the Perikatan Nasional under former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

He was sworn in as a senator in December last year and had also served as STAR secretary-general since July 2016.