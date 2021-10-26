TM benefits from substantial jump in data consumption

KUCHING: The global pandemic has accelerated data consumption among end users, benefitting Telekom Malaysia Bhd (TM) which recorded a 2.4-times jump in its overall traffic from 3,758 Gbps in January 2020 (before lockdown) to 8,890 Gbps in September 2021.

Analysts with MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF Research) saw that the average data downloaded by Malaysians increased from 238GB to 470GB per subscriber.

Additionally, online applications like video conference, social media, web surfing and video streaming have shown notably high growth. The growth was led by video conference mainly due to working from home (WFH) during the lockdowns.

“Moving forward, TM will roll out fiber connection to approximately 85 per cent premises in Malaysia by 2025,” it said in its report, adding that there will be no duplication in terms of the roll out plan.

“The group will also provide fixed wireless access to remaining 15 per cent premises in remote areas. TM will use its own spectrum or most likely acquire wholesale from other providers.”

TM’s nationwide network currently deploys over 600,000km of fibre-optic cables, over 246,000km of copper cables, 300 submarine cable systems which cover over 300km, 28 points-of-presence worldwide, 4,500 LTE sites, over 13,000 Wi-Fi hotspots and 9 data centres – eight in Malaysia and one in Hong Kong.

unifi currently serves 2.7 million homes, over 380,000 small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and 12,000 enterprise/public sector offices.

AmInvestment Bank Bhd (AmInvestment Bank) added that TM’s fibre network has reached 5.5 million premises currently, in line with the MCMC’s National Fiberisation and Connectivity Plan’s (Jendela) first phase target to reach 7.5 million premises by end-2022.

Under the 12th Malaysian Plan, Jendela’s target will be raised by 1.5 million premises to nine million.

TM aims to cover 85 per cent of Malaysian premises by 2025 in which six million premises will not involve duplicated rollouts. This will be deployed based on connectivity requirements with new installations and migrating Streamyx to unifi.

“For remote areas, which cover 15 per cent of premises, TM will deploy fixed wireless access with its own spectrum or wholesale arrangement with other operators and satellite systems.

TM plans to modernise its network via fiberisation, simplify its architecture for the next generation with single-layer core/aggregation and transition towards multi-access edge cloud.

This is envisioned to reduce the group’s 700 physical switching centres to just 2 in Malaysia with the cloud-based software system enabling virtual network functions.

Together with the transition of over 100 sites to data centres, this is expected to reduce operating expenses in future, partly offset by increased software licencing costs.

The next-gen infrastructure will involve rolling out 5G radio access network sites, deploy telco cloud, modernise IP and optical transport network, establish an end-to-end digital and analytical framework, develop 7 domestic/international submarine cables and simplify radio and TV broadcast platforms by shutting down legacy sites by 2025.

“Management is unable to provide guidance on 5G wholesale pricing, which is still under negotiation with the MCMC currently,” AmInvestment Bank added.

“Recall that the government-owned Digital Nasional, which will own, execute and manage 5G spectrum together with the infrastructure that is expected to cost RM15 billion, expects the launch of its network in areas within Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Cyberjaya beginning December 2021 with the objective of achieving 80 per cent nationwide population coverage by 2024

“We reaffirm our conviction that the upcoming 5G rollout will positively transform the cellular playing field for TM’s quadplay ambitions by levelling the spectrum disparity between operators.

“Given TM critical role in the MyDigital Initiative with its ownership of the high-speed broadband network, we expect a faster pace of growth for its wholesale revenue beyond FY21.

“Likewise, TM One’s revenue growth could also accelerate with the group’s appointment as the sole Malaysian cloud provider for government data.”