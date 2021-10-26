Trio nabbed over armed attack against brothers at workshop

KUCHING (Oct 26): Three men were arrested yesterday in connection with an armed attack at a workshop in Kampung Peraya, Jalan Padawan here on Sunday evening that left two brothers injured.

Padawan police chief Supt Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said the trio, aged between 28 and 30, was picked up by police at three separate locations.

“The first arrest was at 6am where the suspect was arrested at Siburan town at Mile 17 Jalan Kuching-Serian, followed by the second arrest at around 6.30am at Kampung Duud Siburan at Mile 17 at Jalan Kuching-Serian.

“The third arrest was at 7.30am at an unnumbered house in Mile 13, Jalan Kuching-Serian,” he said in a statement yesterday, adding police are also tracking down others involved in the incident.

Abang Zainal Abidin said during interrogation, the three men denied involvement in the attack but admitted to being present at the scene.

According to him, the incident happened when the siblings and four of their friends, who were having a car repaired at the workshop, were approached by a group of about 20 persons armed with a sword, hockey sticks and what looked like a shotgun.

He said the elder brother was slashed on his right hand while the younger victim suffered scratches and bruises. Both managed to escape.

A four-wheel-drive vehicle belonging to the siblings and another customer’s car at the workshop were smashed by the suspects, who also took away the elder sibling’s mobile phone, said Abang Zainal Abidin.

“What triggered the incident is unknown. The suspects could not be identified because they were all wearing face masks,” he added.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 148 of the Penal Code, and called on anyone with information to contact 082-862233 to assist in the probe.