Ulu Sg Katibas fisherman lands 15kg empurau

KAPIT (Oct 26): A fisherman from ulu Sungai Katibas landed a massive 15kg Ikan Empurau this morning.

Knowing its value, the unnamed man quickly brought his catch to Song Bazaar for sale.

Restauranteur Kapitan Hun Hau Hui wasted no time in snapping up the prized exotic fish.

“This morning the fisherman brought this 15kg Ikan Empurau to my shop for sale. I bought it and anybody who wants to buy the fish can contact me.

“I collect such fish for sale. The price per kilogram is between RM800 and RM1,000,” he said when contacted.

It is understood that the price for Ikan Empurau drops slightly for smaller fish, for example one weighing around 3kg would cost between RM600 and RM800 per kg.

Hun added that he also sells other fresh water fish such as Ikan Tengadak (RM450 per kg), Ikan Semah (RM200 per kg), and Ikan Labang (RM85 per kg).