UMS ensures students return to campuses safely

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 26): University Malaysia Sabah (UMS) has taken various measures to ensure its students have a safe return to the campuses.

Its vice chancellor, Professor Datuk ChM Ts Dr Taufiq Yap Yun Hin, said the UMS Shields application system will be developed to track the health status of students who are staying in hostels.

“The application system is developed by a group of researchers from the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences while the Data and Information Management Center (PPDM) is used in the Kota Kinabalu main campus, Sandakan branch campus and Labuan International Campus.

“This web-based application system is able to help identify a person’s risk based on symptoms and history of exposure which only allows low-risk individuals to enter and work at UMS.

“This system is also used for daily symptom monitoring as well as self-monitoring by all students who return and live in campus dormitories,” he said.

According to Taufiq, the system is also monitored by the UMS Covid-19 Preparedness and Action Center (PKTC) for early detection of symptoms and isolation of students to prevent rapid spread of the virus in the hostel environment.

“This application system also has a module known as UMS Passport which tracks a person’s location while on campus, and this system can also operate with the Smart Hadir application developed to help register students’ attendance in class using QR code scanning.

“With the tracking of individual locations, this UMS Passport module can help UMS in conducting contact tracking if there are positive cases among students and staff,” added Taufiq.

A total of 5,268 students, including 13 international students, need to return to campuses, with 4,847 to the Kota Kinabalu campus, 219 to the Labuan International Campus and 202 to the Sandakan branch campus.