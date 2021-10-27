2022 Budget wishlist: ACCCIS hopes for more stimulus packages, long-term plans to spur economic growth

KUCHING (Oct 27): The Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry Sarawak (ACCCIS) hopes the government will introduce more stimulus packages to help those adversely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and long-term plans to spur the economic growth under the 2022 Budget.

ACCCIS secretary-general Jonathan Chai said more stimulus packages should serve to address immediate problems stemming from the pandemic while long-term plans should give a boost to economy.

“Hopefully, some of the measures announced earlier on, especially those that assist the vulnerable income groups like the B40 and the affected businesses could also be extended in the upcoming Budget.

“In particular, I hope that loan moratorium would continue to be made available, perhaps even with waiver of interest during the moratorium period for the targeted groups,” he told The Borneo Post today when asked to give a wishlist for the 2022 Budget, which is expected to be tabled in Parliament on Friday (Oct 29).

Chai pointed out that the M40 group ought to be provided with aid measures amidst the pandemic.

“With the disruption to the economy by the various forms of Movement Control Order (MCO), the government should also come up with aid measures to help the M40 whose income has also been adversely affected.”

Under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP), he said the government is expected to prioritise the people’s welfare, social protection and people-centred projects in light of the pandemic situation, as disclosed recently by the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed.

“He (Mustapa) said the prolonged pandemic crisis has transformed the government’s spending pattern, which is now more focused on post-pandemic development especially the rural projects for the next five years.”

As such, Chai said it is hoped that the 12MP will also focus on fulfilling promises related to the Malaysia Agreement 1963

He hoped that the government will be committed to bringing about more development to Sabah and Sarawak, encompassing the construction of roads, hospitals, schools and digital infrastructure.

“On that note, I would also like to call for a review on the quantum of the ‘special grant’ to Sabah and Sarawak as accorded under Article 112(D) of the Federal Constitution.

“This is to reflect the commitment of the federal government to uplift the pace of development of the two East Malaysian states,” he added.