585 new Covid-19 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 27): Sabah recorded 585 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday with more than 90 per cent of patients in Category 1 and 2, who only display mild symptoms or none at all.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said 97.44 of the total cases were in Category 1 and 2.

“The number is inching up. Today it’s 585, 20 more new cases than yesterday.

“The good news is Categories 3, 4 and 5 cases, which require hospitalisation are in single digit.

“In fact there is only one case in Category 4 and 5 respectively. Six in Category 3,” he said.

Seven cases are still under investigation.

Masidi also pointed out that a total of 206 cases or 35.21 per cent of the accumulated cases on Oct 27 were infections from symptomatic screening, a category that is synonymous with sporadic cases.

Cases in this category are often associated with failure to comply with SOPs