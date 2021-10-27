Abd Karim: Setting up of research chair will continue legacy of Tok Nan’s love for Sarawak, culture

KUCHING (Oct 27): The setting up of the Pehin Sri Adenan Satem Research Chair will continue the legacy of the fifth chief minister’s love for Sarawak and culture as well as for the benefit of generations to come in the state, said Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

The Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture said it is apt to set up the research chair as he pointed out that the late Adenan had deep love for Sarawak, culture and environment.

“This research chair is the Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) Bintulu Sarawak Campus’ tribute to the late Tok Nan’s struggles as a Sarawakian.

“During his lifetime, Tok Nan had brought progress to the Sarawakian communities in the name of unity, regardless of race and religion,” he said before Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg launched the 2nd International Conference on Social Sciences and Humanities (ICOSSH) 2021 at a hotel here today.

A memorandum of agreement (MoA) was exchanged between Sarawak government and UPM on the Pehin Sri Adenan Satem Research Chair during the conference themed ‘The Enculturation of Borneo Ethnic: Perspectives of the Social Sciences and Humanities’ organised by UPM Bintulu Sarawak Campus.

Through establishing the Pehin Sri Adenan Satem Research Chair, Abdul Karim said the ‘database’ on Bornean communities can help to expand studies on Bornean ethnicities.

He hoped that the funds worth RM2.542 million provided by the state government can be used in research, especially for the development of the Sarawakian communities.

He believed that the research findings will ultimately guide the state government in formulating its policies.

“The Pehin Sri Adenan Satem Research Chair will be housed under the Borneo Ethnic Research Centre and managed by the Faculty of Humanities, Management and Science at UPM Bintulu Sarawak Campus.

“The research centre and faculty are specialists in social science research on Bornean ethnic groups in Sarawak,” he said.

With the research fund channelled through his ministry with an initial injection of RM2.54 million for the first three years, Abdul Karim hoped that the Borneo Ethnic ‘database’ can be realised.

He said this initiative will make significant reforms in Sarawak and turn legendary names like Tok Nan into an icon in Sarawak ethnic research.

“Through this institution, I am confident that the expertise available can help the ministry and the Sarawak government collect hidden treasures yet to be discovered or highlighted.

“In fact, I am very touched by this effort because it can help the ministry further increase findings in Sarawak ethnic studies. That is why I strongly supported the application put in by the university and agreed to channel the funds into this initiative,” he added.

Abdul Karim asserted that Tok Nan is a well known name associated with Sarawak ethnicities.

As such, the ministry had agreed to fund the Pehin Sri Adenan Satem Research Chair at UPM Bintulu Sarawak Campus not only for the next three years, but also for the years after that, he said.

He hoped that the co-operation between UPM Bintulu Sarawak Campus and his ministry will continue to advance after this.

“Among the ways to do this is to encourage our staff to further their education in ethnic studies at Bachelor, Master, and Doctor of Philosophy levels.

“This understanding can increase the knowledge and information of our staff as they fund their studies through scholarships provided by the Pehin Sri Adenan Satem Research Chair,” he pointed out.

Abdul Karim said they will also offer opportunities for UPM Bintulu Sarawak Campus students to undergo industrial training at our ministry, adding: “This collaboration is the expected continuation.”