‘Any earnings from electricity sale to Singapore will be minimal for YTL Power’

KUCHING: Any earnings from the sale of electricity in Malaysia to Singapore would be minimal to YTL Power International Bhd (YTL Power), analysts opine.

AmInvestment Bank Bhd (AmInvestment Bank) recapped that Bernama reported YTL Power Seraya in Singapore has been selected for a two-year trial to import 100 megawatts (MW) of electricity from Peninsular Malaysia.

To note, YTL Power Seraya is a subsidiary of YTL Power.

“This was pursuant to a request for proposal (RFP) process in March 2021,” AmInvestment Bank said.

“Singapore’s Energy Market Authority (EMA) said that YTL Power Seraya was ‘best able to meet EMA’s requirements to trial electricity imports via the existing interconnector’. The project is expected to commence in early 2022F.

“In a separate article by Reuters, it was reported that Singapore will issue two RFP for four gigawatts (GW) of low-carbon electricity imports in its efforts to diversify from natural gas.

“The first proposal will be launched in November 2021 while the second is expected to be launched in the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22).

“Singapore plans to import up to 4GW of low-carbon electricity by year 2035F or about 30 per cent of its total supply.”

The research firm gathered that the city state will start with trials to resolve technical and regulatory issues over cross-border power trading such as plans to import 100MW of electricity from Malaysia and 100MW of solar energy from Pulau Bulan, Indonesia.

“We believe that any earnings from the sale of electricity in Malaysia to Singapore would be minimal to YTL Power as it is only 100MW.

“However in the long term, it places YTL Power in a good position to bid for future projects from the Singapore government.”

AmInvestment Bank highlighted that in September 2021, YTL Power acquired 664 hectares (ha) of oil palm estates in Kulai, Johor from Boustead Plantations to develop the land into a large scale solar power plant with a generation capacity of up to 500MW.

“We think that the 100MW of electricity, which would be sold to Singapore, may come from this solar power plant project.”

The research firm noted that prior to this, YTL Power did not have any exposure to solar or hydro power projects.

It further noted that the group’s exposure to coal is via its 20 per cent shareholding in the 1,220MW Jawa Power Plant in Indonesia.

“YTL Power’s main power asset is its 3,100MW gas power plant in Singapore. The Singapore unit recorded a pre-tax profit of RM275.3 million in financial year 2021 (FY21) versus a pre-tax loss of RM172.4 million in FY20.”