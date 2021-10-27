Bau cops destroy firearms from completed cases

KUCHING (Oct 27): Bau district police have destroyed firearms used as evidence in completed court cases and for cases categorised ‘No Further Action’.

In a statement today, district police chief DSP Poge Nyaon said the firearms were destroyed in a controlled environment witnessed by Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi.

“We managed to destroy six shotguns (with serial numbers), four homemade shotguns, 34 air rifles, five air pistols, and 1,794 bullets,” he said.

Poge said the destruction of the firearms was conducted at the Bau district police headquarters yesterday.

He added the firearms were cut into pieces before they were incinerated and buried in the headquarters’ compound.