Booster dose for senior citizens

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 27): The Sabah government has decided to start giving out the Covid-19 vaccine booster dose to senior citizens age 60 years old and above beginning Oct 28.

Community Development and People’s Wellbeing Minister, Datuk Shahelmey Yahya said that the administering of the booster dose has begun since Oct 20 for frontliners and security personnel.

“The purpose is to ensure the recipients have optimized protection against the Covid-19 infection,” he said in a statement on Wednesday.

The National Covid-19 immunisation programme (PICK) in Sabah has registered 76.6 percent of the community vaccinated with the first dose by Oct 26, and 72.5 percent with the second dose.

Shahelmey said that individuals who are eligible for the booster dose are individuals who have completed both doses of the Comirnaty (Pfizer) by at least six months from the second dose and Coronavac (Sinovac) by at least three months from the second dose.

In line with the guideline by the Malaysia Health Ministry, the implementation of the booster dose will use the Comirnaty (Pfizer) or Coronavac (Sinovac).

The booster dose will be administered for free under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK), he said.

Individuals who would like to get the booster dose have to walk in at vaccination centres available as well as clinics, including during outreach activities, he said.

In Papar, the vaccination centres are Klinik Dr Zainuddin, Klinik Justin, Poliklinik Permai Papar, Poliklinik Permai Sabindo and Klinik Benoni.

For those in Kota Kinabalu, the booster vaccination is available at Bp Healthcare Kota Kinabalu Damai, Family Care Clinic Sepanggar, Lau and Choong Clinic and Surgery in Lido and in Sinsuran, Klinik Dr Ajie, Klinik Dr Kheng, Klinik Sabah, Klinik Sihat Likas Plaza and Medisinar branches in 1Borneo, Kapayan, Kolombong, PCC, Api-Api, KKIA and Lintas Square.

The booster vaccine will also be deployed at Permai clinic branches at Bandaran, 88 Kepayan, Asia City, KK S/B and Likas; as well as Poliklinik Rakyat KK, and Skyline Medical Clinic and Surgery.

In Penampang, the private clinics giving the vaccine are Medisinar Plaza Kivatu, HS Mediclinic ITCC, Medisinar Pavilion Bundusan and KM Kepayan; while in Putatan, the clinics are Medisinar Clinic and Surgery, Onyx Healthcare Sdn Bhd, Pakar Kanak-Kanak Putatan clinic and Daniel Fong clinic.

To get the booster shots in Tuaran, please visit Klinik Zulfikar, while in Keningau, the venues are Family Care Clinic, Poliklinik TMC Keningau and Polyclinic and Surgery Premier Keningau.

For those in Tenom, there are two clinics to get the booster jabs and they are Poliklinik TMC Sdn Bhd in Newtownship and in Emporium; while in Semporna, the jabs are available at Polyclinic Permai Semporna and Klinik Warisan. In Tawau, the booster shots are available at Tawau Specialist Hospital, Poliklinik Sejati Merotai, Mayfair Clinic, Klinik Sri Balung, Permai Polyclinic, Klinik Chong and Klinik Famili Gaya.

Meanwhile, Klinik Felda Kalabakan (Kalabakan), Klinik Mabello Kunak (Kunak) and Poliklinik Permai are also giving out the booster shots.

They are also available at Klinik EMC, Klinik Elopura, Klinik Dr Kelvin, Klinik Mansor, Klinik MH and Klinik Permai in Sandakan.