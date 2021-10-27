CIMB’s leadership in treasury solutions across the region acknowledged by 17 awards

KUCHING (Oct 27): CIMB Group was recognised, for excellence in its suite of treasury offerings, in two sets of awards at the local and regional banking sectors.

The Asia Risk Awards 2021 conferred the honour of Malaysia House of the Year and Thailand House of the Year to the group, while The Asset Triple A Private Capital Awards on Investment Solutions 2021 acknowledged CIMB’s top standing in 15 categories for investment solutions.

The two sets of awards pay tribute to the group’s performance from April 2020 to March 2021, a particularly difficult period during the pandemic.

Country teams in Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia demonstrated resilience and the ability to navigate the volatile economic landscape of a challenging market, to assert themselves as a leader in asset classes including interest rate derivatives, FX derivatives, credit derivatives, commodity derivatives and equity derivatives.

The group’s innovation also included Islamic structured products to meet growing demand from clients for Shariah-compliant investments (in Malaysia), while its further strengths in risk management were realised through the Group’s Enterprise-Wide Risk Management (EWRM) framework, enriching the assessment leading to the awards.

CIMB Group Wholesale Banking chief executive officer Omar Siddiq commented in a press statement: “We are pleased to be acknowledged by these awards and would like to thank our clients for their unwavering support and continued confidence in our structuring expertise in developing cutting edge, innovative and customised solutions while leveraging our heritage of executional strength in meeting their diverse range of requirements in treasury solutions.

“The awards also reflect the strength and commitment of team CIMB as well as the collective teamwork in realising our strategy and investments, both in-country and across the group, with our customers always being our utmost priority.”