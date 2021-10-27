CM: S’wak govt sets aside RM2.542 mln to fund setting up of Pehin Sri Adenan Satem Research Chair

KUCHING (Oct 27): The Sarawak government has set aside RM2.542 million to fund the setting up of the Pehin Sri Adenan Satem Research Chair, which will serve as a hub for collecting data on cultural heritage and treasures from diverse ethnic groups in Sarawak and Borneo, said Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The Chief Minister said the Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) Bintulu Sarawak Campus will take the lead in ethnicity research in Sarawak particularly on culture, language, human thinking, customs, art and traditional heritage.

“This research chair will serve as a hub for collecting data on cultural heritage and treasures from diverse ethnic groups in Sarawak and Borneo, which otherwise would be abandoned or forgotten.

“I hope that the Pehin Sri Adenan Satem Research Chair would drive research efforts and uphold the unique identity and richness of Borneo’s indigenous cultural heritage at the international level,” he said when launching the 2nd International Conference on Social Sciences and Humanities (ICOSSH) 2021 at a hotel here today.

A memorandum of agreement (MoA) was exchanged between Sarawak government and UPM on the Pehin Sri Adenan Satem Research Chair during the conference themed ‘The Enculturation of Borneo Ethnic: Perspectives of the Social Sciences and Humanities’ organised by UPM Bintulu Sarawak Campus.

Pehin Sri Adenan Satem, who passed away on Jan 11, 2017, was the fifth Chief Minister of Sarawak.

In a recollection, Abang Johari said both he and the late Adenan hailed from the same hometown where their parents’ houses were between 100 and 150 metres apart.

He remembered Adenan as a man who was very passionate about arts, culture and music during his younger days.

“The age difference between me and him, I think, was about six to seven years. But my brother, together with Adenan formed a musical group which my brother played the guitar and Adenan was the Sarawak’s Elvis Presley (who was an American singer and actor).

“The second trait of Adenan is he liked reading. Even when he went fishing, he wanted to read. We never saw him without a book. He had a lots of book. He was well read. Before we went to Australia, he contributed a lot of writings, his usual place was at the Musem Archives where he did research and shared with us.

“He liked our flora and fauna. He was very passionate on our National Parks. You mention any National Parks, Adenan knew. That’s the character of Adenan until his death. He really loved Sarawak and the people of Sarawak.

“He said: ‘If Sarawakians do not look after Sarawak ourselves, who else will?’ I will continue with his legacy particularly in terms of arts and culture. That’s why when the university approached me, I said, okay, Sarawak government will give RM2.5 million.

“We want the younger generation to know where they come from,” he added.

Abang Johari said Sarawak has 27 ethnic groups and 45 dialects spoken by the Sarawak people.

Looking more closely at the indigenous people and tribes of Sarawak, he said they may be divided into sub-tribes depending on their geographical location.

“For example, the Dayak community is split into the following groups – Dayak Laut (Iban), Sebuyau, Remun, Balau, and Iban Undup. The Malays are classified as Brunei Malay and Sarawak Malays.

“The Melanaus are subdivided into the Oya, Daro, Balangian, and so on. Undoubtedly, these diverse cultural forms provide vast resources for research activities, particularly on culture, language, traditional practices, performing arts and way of life,” he pointed out.

He said although the Sarawak government is in pursuit of developing a digital economy, the important aspects of the local culture must be preserved and promoted.

He opined that many scholars, particularly those dealing with ethnicity in Sarawak and Borneo, must work towards the preservation of Sarawak’s indigenous culture.

“Research will certainly help to bring to the fore the richness of Sarawak’s cultural diversity and strengthen our cultural identity. The Sarawak government hopes that by establishing the Pehin Sri Adenan Satem Research Chair at UPM Bintulu, it would be possible to develop UPM Bintulu Sarawak Campus as a research center focused on Borneo ethnicities in Sarawak, focusing on cultural, linguistic, and socio-economic elements.”

Abang Johari said the effort of UPM Bintulu to focus on Sarawak ethnic studies as a niche area should be well-appreciated as the state strives towards greater economic development.

“In support of this noble effort, Sarawak government has consented to the establishment of the Chair of Pehin Sri Adenan Satem, who during his lifetime, had been a great leader and proponent of the elements of arts and culture.”

On the conference, Abang Johari said it had brought together participants from various backgrounds and countries such as Brunei, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

He lauded the efforts made to provide a platform for discussions on the cultural diversity found in this archipelago.

He believed that the conference can well lead to the development of an international-level education hub in Borneo and build relationships to promote and foster the diversity of its communities’ cultural traditions.

“This cultural assembly will also help the general public recognise the richness of the culture of this region and at the same time striving to preserve our vast cultural heritage to be handed down to our future generations,” he added.