CM: Use advanced technologies to bring further changes to forest sector

KUCHING (Oct 27): The use of advanced technologies could bring further changes to the forest sector especially in planted forest, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said technology such as hyperspectral imaging could be used in the monitoring of pest and disease incidents in big plantations, mapping of soil types, volume prediction and so on.

“For the downstream industry, the advancement of technology could help in better processing of plantation logs to ensure optimum utilisation,” he said in his keynote address at the 3rd International Union of Forest Research Organisations (IUFRO) Acacia Webinar 2021 at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Complex here.

He said the hyperspectral imaging system developed by the state Forest Department contains a wealth of data, including forest stand composition such as species composition of natural or planted forest through discrimination and mapping.

“The hyperspectral imaging system is also useful in detecting and mapping any irregularities present in the forest ecosystem such as invasive species, tree diseases and many more.

“In addition, the high spectral and spatial resolution sensor can determine the health status of planted forest stand in the state. These benefits include monitoring of pests and diseases, nutrient status and the effectiveness of control measures in planted forest stand,” he said.

On a related matter, Abang Johari said future transition to profitability in the state’s forest sector was not only dependent on achieving a high level of productivity of forest plantation but also required well-trained, highly skilled and motivated employees.

“Universities and training institutes need to work closely with the sector to understand, prepare and develop the integrated industry-universities training courses to provide skilled and motivated employees for the industry and make the industry a success,” he said.

He also said that human capital and capacity in the processing of industrial forest could be further enhanced through collaborative projects with various higher learning institutions, both locally and internationally, with focus on research on the potential and best practice species, management, silviculture and harvesting as well as design of the product that can be produced from the species planted.

“It must also be competitive and marketable,” he added.

He said in addition to products, forest plantation certification is crucial for a sustainable forest plantation industry.

“Certification is a tool to ensure good plantation management practices, leading to efficient harvesting and production, and help in increasing the market confidence of timber products from well-managed plantations,” he remarked.

Among those present at the ceremony were Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, Assistant Minister of Urban Planning, Land Administration and Environment Datu Len Talif Salleh, Ministry of Urban Development and Natural Resources permanent secretary Datu Zaidi Mahdi, state Forest Department director Datu Hamden Mohammad, and Land and Survey Department director Datu Abdullah Julaihi.