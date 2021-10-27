Covid-19: 94.8 pct of adult population fully vaccinated

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 27): A total of 22,191,734 individuals or 94.8 per cent of the country’s adult population have been fully vaccinated with the Covid-19 vaccine as of yesterday (Oct 26), according to the Health Ministry (MOH) data on the CovidNow portal.

At the same time, 22,830,806 individuals or 97.5 per cent of the adult population have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

A total of 181,160 doses of the vaccine were administered yesterday, with 136,290 as second-dose and 22,178 doses to the first-dose recipients, bringing the cumulative number of vaccine doses given out under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 49,434,613.

As of yesterday, 1,851,024 or 58.8 per cent of adolescents, aged 12 to 17, have been fully vaccinated whereas 82 per cent or 2,581,280 individuals have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, a total of 22,692 Covid-19 vaccine booster shots were administered yesterday bringing the cumulative total to 146,469. – Bernama