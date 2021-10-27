Covid-19: 98.4 pct of S’wak’s 780 cases today in Categories 1 and 2

KUCHING (Oct 27): About 98.4 per cent or 768 out of 780 new Covid-19 cases in Sarawak today were in Categories 1 and 2, with patients having no to mild symptoms, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The committee in its daily Covid-19 update said out of that figure, 289 cases were in Category 1 and 479 in Category 2.

There were six cases in Category 3 with lung infection, two cases in Category 4 with lung infection and needing oxygen support, and four cases in Category 5 with lung infection and requiring ventilator support.

This brought Sarawak’s cumulative Covid-19 cases to 238,542 to date.

Meanwhile, Kuching continued to top the list of new Covid-19 cases in the state with 248 cases out of the total recorded today, followed by Miri (177), Sibu (77), Bintulu (63), Serian (24), Betong (21), Sri Aman (16), Limbang (15), Kanowit (11), Sarikei (10) and Dalat (10).

Districts recorded single digit cases were Mukah (9), Samarahan (9), Pusa (9), Simunjan (8), Subis (7), Beluru (7), Kapit (6), Lawas (6), Saratok (6), Daro (6), Meradong (5), Asajaya (4), Bau (4), Belaga (3), Bukit Mabong (3), Marudi (2), Lundu (2), Lubok Antu (2), Sebauh (2), Selangau (2), Matu (2), Julau (1), Pakan (1), Kabong (1) and Tatau (1).

Four districts recorded zero cases were Song, Tebedu, Tanjung Manis and Telang Usan.